North Mercer Board of Education sets tax levy; approves coop with East Harrison regarding softball

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education set the tax levy on August 9, 2021, at $4.9627, which is .0007 cents higher than last year. The district’s assessed valuation increased by $1,949,951 to $19,751,005.

The adult lunch price for North Mercer was set at $3.05, which is the same as last year. The salad bar option only will still be $2.25.

The board approved pursuing Apptegy as a communication tool for the community regarding school events. Superintendent Dan Owens says the price has not yet been set. Apptegy will involve website and mobile app design for the school district. The software will allow district news to be sent to the website and app to the phones of patrons. North Mercer hopes to have it running during the fall.

A junior high softball coop was approved with East Harrison. North Mercer will not be responsible for any transportation services.

The board approved the Annual Secretary of the Board Report, and it will be officially submitted to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Foodservice, summer school, and finance program evaluations were approved.

The Special Education Assurance was also approved, which states the district will comply with federal and state special education laws. That must be completed each year.

Positions were offered: part-time librarian to Lisa Prichard of Princeton, part-time music to Nancy Claycomb of Mercer, and cook to Sheila Ash of Mercer.

The September regular board meeting was changed to September 8th due to a varsity softball game on September 13.

Related