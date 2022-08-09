Princeton City Council approves bids for ball field project and adopts tax levy

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton City Council approved bids for the ball field project on August 8th. City Clerk Cory Willett reports one was from Unlimited Sports Solutions for $172,820 for fencing. Another bid was from Musco for $370,459 for lights.

Approval of a $500,000 loan from Farmers Bank was approved. The loan is for the ball field project.

The council approved the hiring of Dave Akins as a part-time employee to work weekends at the water plant. His pay will be $20 per hour.

A service contract was approved for the Princeton Chamber of Commerce for $1,500 for a community choir to perform on the bandstand on September 17th.

A back-to-school bash was approved to be held on the square on August 20th.

The tax levy was adopted. It is 86.6 cents for general revenue and 9.43 cents for the band fund. That totals 96.03 cents.

The conflict of interest ordinance was adopted.

Cheston Easter introduced himself as a new Mercer County commissioner. He took the place of Thomas Shane Grooms who died in April.