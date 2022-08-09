North Mercer Board of Education sets meal prices, offers positions to six people

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education set meal prices on August 8th. Student meals will be $1.50 for breakfast, $2.25 for kindergarten through sixth-grade lunch, and $2.50 for seventh through 12th-grade lunch. Extra milk will be 40 cents. Adult prices were set at $3.25 for lunch and $2.50 for a salad bar option.

The board set the tax levy at $4.9296 for this year. It was $4.9267 last year. North Mercer’s assessed valuation increased by $768,448 to $20,519,453.

The board voted to start transportation services for its cooping sports teams. Those include junior high school and high school football with Princeton, varsity baseball with East Harrison, and junior high school softball with East Harrison.

The board offered a library position to Lisa Prichard, fourth through sixth-grade social studies and science to Laura Mason, seventh through 12th-grade social studies to Brady McElvain, and special education paraprofessional to Tara Jones. Junior high school softball coach was offered to Carrie Rogers, and director of athletics was offered to Jeff Wyatt.

The student/parent handbook and employee manual were approved.

Approval was given to the board of education policies written by EdCounsel. They were to go into effect immediately.

The Special Education Assurance was approved and states the district will comply with federal and state special education laws. That must be completed every year.

The board approved Food Service, Summer School, and Finance Program evaluations.

The Annual Secretary of the Board Report was approved. It will be officially submitted to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

A North Mercer School Board work session was set for August 23rd at 5:30 in the evening.