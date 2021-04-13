Princeton City Council amends golf cart/utility terrain vehicle ordinance to include four-wheelers

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Princeton City Council on April 12th amended the city’s golf cart/utility terrain vehicle ordinance to include four-wheelers.

Deputy City Clerk Lisa Colson reports owners of golf carts, UTVs, and side by sides that drive on roads have to register those vehicles and get permits for $15. Owners of four-wheelers that drive on roads now have to register those vehicles as well.

A change order was accepted and approved for test well drilling involving a time extension due to the weather. The project was extended to May 1st.

The council approved a building permit for Keith Weaver to potentially build a home and barn at 19999 Dotie Lane. Colson notes some of the land is in the Princeton city limits, and some is not.

An update was provided on fiber optics. Work is to begin in the area in late April.

