Carroll County Memorial Hospital modifies visitor policy for outpatient care and Jefferson Medical Group

Carroll County Memorial Hospital announces effective Wednesday, April 14, one visitor will be allowed to accompany outpatient care and Jefferson Medical Group patients.

“We know the restrictions that have been in place over the past year have been difficult on everyone,” said Cindy Gilman, CCMH Chief Nursing Officer. “Even though we are allowing visitors and guests, those individuals must be screened, temperature checked, and free of COVID-19 symptoms to be able to enter the building. Also, individuals must wear a mask at all times.”

The CCMH campus, effective April 14, will be allowing one visitor throughout all departments and services. Each patient will be allowed one guest (visitor) per day or per appointment. All visitors will be screened at the entrances and must be COVID-19 symptom-free. Visitors screening positive will not be allowed to visit and are encouraged to seek treatment if they are experiencing severe symptoms, such as a high fever or shortness of breath. All visitors must wear a mask at all times when in the building.

Jefferson Medical Group visitor policy:

Each patient will be allowed one guest (visitor) for appointments

Visitors must be screened, temperature checked, and be free of COVID-19 symptoms

Visitors must wear a mask at all times

Patients being seen for symptoms of contagious illnesses (sick visits) will NOT be allowed a visitor, but a caregiver will continue to be allowed for pediatric patients, disabled patients, and patients who cannot be left alone or need assistance to move throughout the facility

Outpatient Services visitor policy:

Each patient will be allowed one guest (visitor) for appointments

Visitors must be screened, temperature checked, and be free of COVID-19 symptoms

Visitors must wear a mask at all times

Patients with COVID-19 symptoms will NOT be allowed a visitor, but a caregiver will continue to be allowed for pediatric patients, disabled patients, and patients who cannot be left alone or need assistance to move throughout the facility

Inpatient Care and Emergency Department visitor policies were updated on February 17, 2021. As a recap, they are below.

Inpatient Care visitor policy:

Adult visitors only (18 and older)

Visiting Hours are 2-7 p.m.

Must use Main Entrance

Isolation patients will NOT be allowed visitors

Exceptions for end of life visitation is under the discretion of the charge nurse

Emergency Department visitor policy:

Adult visitors only (18 and older)

A visitor will not be allowed to leave and re-enter

A visitor is expected to remain bedside unless asked to leave by staff

Must use Main Entrance

Patients with COVID-19 symptoms will NOT be allowed visitors

Exceptions for end of life visitation is under the discretion of the Emergency Department Staff

CCMH remains focused on providing outstanding care and continues to work in close partnership with state and local health departments and the CDC, and will continue to reevaluate processes as conditions evolve.

For more information about the services at Carroll County Memorial Hospital, visit the website or call 660-542-1695.

