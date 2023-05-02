President Biden commutes the sentence of 31 individuals

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

President Biden Jr. is commuting the sentences of the following 31 individuals

Chiquita Acker – Pearlington, Mississippi

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine (Southern District of Mississippi).

Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release, $5,000 fine (March 16, 2017).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release and the unpaid remainder, if any, of the $5,000 fine.

Kathy Alexander – Kennett, Missouri

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine (Western District of Missouri).

Sentence: 84 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (March 13, 2019).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Camille Diane Armstrong – Corpus Christi, Texas

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 84 grams of actual methamphetamine (Southern District of Texas).

Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (January 5, 2017).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Connie Avalos – Menifee, California

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine (Eastern District of Kentucky).

Sentence: Life imprisonment (November 30, 2009); commuted to 235 months of imprisonment (January 19, 2017).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement.

Lori Broadway – Winnfield, Louisiana

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin (Eastern District of Louisiana).

Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (September 8, 2016).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Kevin Lee Burdock – Keswick, Iowa

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute at least 500 grams of methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute marijuana (Southern District of Iowa).

Sentence: Life imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (February 2, 2009); amended to 240 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (June 24, 2010).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release.

Bongani Charles Calhoun – Houston, Texas

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine; attempt to possess with intent to distribute cocaine; possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime (Western District of Texas)

Sentence: 180 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (June 21, 2011).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Jennifer Marie Chastain – Delhi, Iowa

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine (Northern District of Iowa).

Sentence: 121 months of imprisonment, three-year term of supervised release (June 13, 2017).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the three-year term of supervised release.

Aaron Courter – Evansville, Indiana

Offense: Conspiracy with intent to distribute and to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine (Southern District of Indiana).

Sentence: 87 months of imprisonment, three-year term of supervised release (October 20, 2017).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the three-year term of supervised release.

Catherine Crotts – Mulberry, Florida

Offense: Distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine (Middle District of Florida).

Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (September 20, 2016).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Scottie Ladon Dixon – Atmore, Alabama

Offense:

Supervised release violation (conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine); Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine (Southern District of Alabama).

Sentence:

33 months of imprisonment (concurrent) (May 18, 2010); Life imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (May 18, 2010); commuted to 221 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (August 3, 2016).

Commutation Grant: Total sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release.

Samuel Gemple – Fort Wayne, Indiana

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana (Northern District of Indiana).

Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, eight-year term of supervised release (February 2, 2018).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the eight-year term of supervised release.

Mario Francisco Gomez, Jr. – Laredo, Texas

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, aiding and abetting (Eastern District of Michigan).

Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (January 30, 2017).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Daniel Graap – Wausau, Wisconsin

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine (Western District of Wisconsin).

Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (June 30, 2017).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Lisa Gribble – La Fayette, Georgia

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine (Eastern District of Tennessee).

Sentence: 150 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (March 19, 2015).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Andre Richard Harris – Detroit, Michigan

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine (Northern District of Alabama).

Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (October 10, 2017).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Bart Hyde – Clinton, Iowa

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine (Southern District of Iowa).

Sentence: 235 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (November 4, 2011); amended to 188 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (September 18, 2015).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Rebecca Lawrence – Omega, Georgia

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine (Middle District of Georgia).

Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (October 26, 2018).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Rogelio Murillo – Riverview, Florida

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute a quantity exceeding 100 kilograms, that is, approximately 194 kilograms of marijuana (Southern District of Texas).

Sentence: 108 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release, $5,000 fine (June 20, 2016).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release and the unpaid remainder, if any, of the $5,000 fine.

Ricky Lee Newton – Otisville, Michigan

Offense: Conspiracy to possess more than 100 kilograms but less than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana (with intent to distribute) (Eastern District of Michigan)

Sentence: 360 months of imprisonment, eight-year term of supervised release, $20,000 fine (December 19, 2002).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release and the unpaid remainder, if any, of the $20,000 fine.

Shawn Paaaina – Ewa Beach, Hawaii

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and to possess 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of cocaine with intent to distribute (District of Hawaii).

Sentence: 78 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (September 24, 2019).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Robert Raymond Palmer – Waynesboro, Mississippi

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine (Southern District of Alabama).

Sentence: 89 months and 23 days of imprisonment, four-year term of supervised release (July 28, 2017).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the four-year term of supervised release.

Gregory Todd Peasley – Onawa, Iowa

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine (Northern District of Iowa).

Sentence: 150 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (May 11, 2015).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Maria Peterson – New York, New York

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin; distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin (District of New Jersey).

Sentence: 60 months of imprisonment, three-year term of supervised release (March 20, 2019).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the three-year term of supervised release.

Samuel Rivera – Utica, New York

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine (Northern District of New York).

Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (April 5, 2018).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

German Roman-Oliver – Grove City, Ohio

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine (Southern District of Ohio).

Sentence: 192 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (March 8, 2012).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Vickie Sanders – Olney, Illinois

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine; attempt to manufacture methamphetamine; possession of pseudoephedrine knowing it would be used to manufacture a controlled substance – methamphetamine (four counts) (Southern District of Illinois).

Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, eight-year term of supervised release, $300 fine (May 9, 2018).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the eight-year term of supervised release and the unpaid remainder, if any, of the $300 fine.

Phillip Steely – Morris Chapel, Tennessee

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine (Western District of Tennessee).

Sentence: 121 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (June 18, 2018).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Ryan Vick – Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine or 500 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine after having been previously convicted of a felony drug offense (Northern District of Iowa).

Sentence: 235 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (March 1, 2012); amended to 211 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (September 20, 2012).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release.

Gregory Warrick – Capital Heights, Maryland

Offense:

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine (District of Maryland); Attempted possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (cocaine) (District of Columbia Superior Court).

Sentence:

168 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (April 28, 2014); 18 months of imprisonment (concurrent), five-year term of supervised release (June 13, 2014).

Commutation Grant: Total sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Raymond Washington – Corinth, Texas

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine (Eastern District of Texas).

Sentence: 276 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (October 19, 2011); amended to 240 months, 10-year term of supervised release (May 25, 2016).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release.

