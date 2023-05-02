President Biden commutes the sentence of 31 individuals

President Biden Jr. is commuting the sentences of the following 31 individuals
Chiquita Acker – Pearlington, Mississippi
Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine (Southern District of Mississippi).
Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release, $5,000 fine (March 16, 2017).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release and the unpaid remainder, if any, of the $5,000 fine.
Kathy Alexander – Kennett, Missouri
Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine (Western District of Missouri).
Sentence: 84 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (March 13, 2019).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.
Camille Diane Armstrong – Corpus Christi, Texas
Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 84 grams of actual methamphetamine (Southern District of Texas).
Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (January 5, 2017).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.
Connie Avalos – Menifee, California
Offense: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine (Eastern District of Kentucky).
Sentence: Life imprisonment (November 30, 2009); commuted to 235 months of imprisonment (January 19, 2017).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement.
Lori Broadway – Winnfield, Louisiana
Offense: Possession with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin (Eastern District of Louisiana).
Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (September 8, 2016).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.
Kevin Lee Burdock – Keswick, Iowa
Offense: Conspiracy to distribute at least 500 grams of methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute marijuana (Southern District of Iowa).
Sentence: Life imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (February 2, 2009); amended to 240 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (June 24, 2010).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release.
Bongani Charles Calhoun – Houston, Texas
Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine; attempt to possess with intent to distribute cocaine; possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime (Western District of Texas)
Sentence: 180 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (June 21, 2011).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.
Jennifer Marie Chastain – Delhi, Iowa
Offense: Conspiracy to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine (Northern District of Iowa).
Sentence: 121 months of imprisonment, three-year term of supervised release (June 13, 2017).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the three-year term of supervised release.
Aaron Courter – Evansville, Indiana
Offense: Conspiracy with intent to distribute and to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine (Southern District of Indiana).
Sentence: 87 months of imprisonment, three-year term of supervised release (October 20, 2017).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the three-year term of supervised release.
Catherine Crotts – Mulberry, Florida
Offense: Distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine (Middle District of Florida).
Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (September 20, 2016).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.
Scottie Ladon Dixon – Atmore, Alabama
Offense:
- Supervised release violation (conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine);
- Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine (Southern District of Alabama).
Sentence:
- 33 months of imprisonment (concurrent) (May 18, 2010);
- Life imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (May 18, 2010); commuted to 221 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (August 3, 2016).
Commutation Grant: Total sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release.
Samuel Gemple – Fort Wayne, Indiana
Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana (Northern District of Indiana).
Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, eight-year term of supervised release (February 2, 2018).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the eight-year term of supervised release.
Mario Francisco Gomez, Jr. – Laredo, Texas
Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, aiding and abetting (Eastern District of Michigan).
Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (January 30, 2017).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.
Daniel Graap – Wausau, Wisconsin
Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine (Western District of Wisconsin).
Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (June 30, 2017).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.
Lisa Gribble – La Fayette, Georgia
Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine (Eastern District of Tennessee).
Sentence: 150 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (March 19, 2015).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.
Andre Richard Harris – Detroit, Michigan
Offense: Possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine (Northern District of Alabama).
Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (October 10, 2017).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.
Bart Hyde – Clinton, Iowa
Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine (Southern District of Iowa).
Sentence: 235 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (November 4, 2011); amended to 188 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (September 18, 2015).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.
Rebecca Lawrence – Omega, Georgia
Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine (Middle District of Georgia).
Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (October 26, 2018).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.
Rogelio Murillo – Riverview, Florida
Offense: Possession with intent to distribute a quantity exceeding 100 kilograms, that is, approximately 194 kilograms of marijuana (Southern District of Texas).
Sentence: 108 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release, $5,000 fine (June 20, 2016).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release and the unpaid remainder, if any, of the $5,000 fine.
Ricky Lee Newton – Otisville, Michigan
Offense: Conspiracy to possess more than 100 kilograms but less than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana (with intent to distribute) (Eastern District of Michigan)
Sentence: 360 months of imprisonment, eight-year term of supervised release, $20,000 fine (December 19, 2002).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release and the unpaid remainder, if any, of the $20,000 fine.
Shawn Paaaina – Ewa Beach, Hawaii
Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and to possess 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of cocaine with intent to distribute (District of Hawaii).
Sentence: 78 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (September 24, 2019).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.
Robert Raymond Palmer – Waynesboro, Mississippi
Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine (Southern District of Alabama).
Sentence: 89 months and 23 days of imprisonment, four-year term of supervised release (July 28, 2017).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the four-year term of supervised release.
Gregory Todd Peasley – Onawa, Iowa
Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine (Northern District of Iowa).
Sentence: 150 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (May 11, 2015).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.
Maria Peterson – New York, New York
Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin; distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin (District of New Jersey).
Sentence: 60 months of imprisonment, three-year term of supervised release (March 20, 2019).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the three-year term of supervised release.
Samuel Rivera – Utica, New York
Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine (Northern District of New York).
Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (April 5, 2018).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.
German Roman-Oliver – Grove City, Ohio
Offense: Conspiracy to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine (Southern District of Ohio).
Sentence: 192 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (March 8, 2012).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.
Vickie Sanders – Olney, Illinois
Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine; attempt to manufacture methamphetamine; possession of pseudoephedrine knowing it would be used to manufacture a controlled substance – methamphetamine (four counts) (Southern District of Illinois).
Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, eight-year term of supervised release, $300 fine (May 9, 2018).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the eight-year term of supervised release and the unpaid remainder, if any, of the $300 fine.
Phillip Steely – Morris Chapel, Tennessee
Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine (Western District of Tennessee).
Sentence: 121 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (June 18, 2018).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.
Ryan Vick – Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine or 500 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine after having been previously convicted of a felony drug offense (Northern District of Iowa).
Sentence: 235 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (March 1, 2012); amended to 211 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (September 20, 2012).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release.
Gregory Warrick – Capital Heights, Maryland
Offense:
- Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine (District of Maryland);
- Attempted possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (cocaine) (District of Columbia Superior Court).
Sentence:
- 168 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (April 28, 2014);
- 18 months of imprisonment (concurrent), five-year term of supervised release (June 13, 2014).
Commutation Grant: Total sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.
Raymond Washington – Corinth, Texas
Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine (Eastern District of Texas).
Sentence: 276 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (October 19, 2011); amended to 240 months, 10-year term of supervised release (May 25, 2016).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release.