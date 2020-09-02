Positive COVID-19 test leads Jamesport Tri-County Schools to close for in-person classes

A report of a positive COVID test has led Jamesport Tri-County schools to be closed for in-person classes today.

Information released by the school district noted a positive case was reported for one student in the elementary school building. Officials say today, instead, with a day for alternative methods of instruction.

The district also reported the county health department staff will be in touch with close contacts today. Jamesport students will not be attending the vo-tech school today.

Daviess County Health Department, in a recent report, noted there have been 24 cases so far this year – 16 have recovered from the illness and the other 8 are active.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares