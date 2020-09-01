Livingston County Health Center to offer adult blood draw clinics

Livingston County Health Center announces private appointments for Adult Blood Draws on Wednesday, September 30th following social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Appointments will be limited to Livingston County residents at this time.

Those who would like to set up an appointment should call 646-5506 to provide information for the requisition required before blood can be drawn. Instructions will be given at that time as to social distancing measures being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Clients will be required to answer a few health-related questions, have their temperature taken, and wear a mask during the blood draw. Masks are available at the health center if needed. Appointments will be spaced to allow for keeping people distanced, and private rooms will be utilized.

The Health Center appreciates the cooperation of the community following social distancing measures to protect our community. For more information about coronavirus, call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services 24 Hour Toll-Free Hotline at 1-877-435-8411. The Health Center can be reached at 646-5506.

