Maysville man sentenced to 14-years in prison on manslaughter and abandonment of a corpse charges

A sentencing hearing was held in Nodaway County Tuesday, September 1st for a Maysville man found guilty in July of involuntary manslaughter—first degree and abandonment of a corpse in the death of Leah Dawson of Maysville.

Kenneth Lyn Wykert was sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections on the involuntary manslaughter charge and four years on the abandonment of a corpse charge.

Wykert was advised of his post-conviction rights. He was advised that he has a right to appeal, and the appeal must be within 10 days. If he was unable to afford a lawyer for the appeal, he could file an application for a public defender to represent him on appeal at no cost. Wykert indicated he believes he is indigent and wanted to file an appeal.

Appeal bond was set at $250,000 corporate surety. Wykert’s attorney was ordered to perfect the appeal pending Wykert’s application for a public defender.

Wykert was previously identified as Dawson’s boyfriend. She went missing in June 2019, and her remains were found later that month.

