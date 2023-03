Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Pleasant View R-6 Spring Music Program will be held on March 31st. “When I Grow Up” will start in the school gym at 7 pm.

Janet Lake’s preschool class will sing, and the band will play. The main part of the program will feature students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The program will look at the question “What are you going to be when you grow up?” It will focus on six professions: baker, sailor, plumber, locomotive engineer, cowboy or cowgirl, and movie star.

