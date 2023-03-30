Hodge Presbyterian and Wesley United Methodist churches to hold Easter Sunrise Service

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Hodge Presbyterian and Wesley United Methodist churches in Trenton will hold a combined Easter Sunrise Service. The service will be held at Hodge Presbyterian Church on April 9th at 7 am on the front lawn, if the weather allows.

Hodge Pastor, Joe MacDonald, invites those attending Sunrise Service to bring something to share for what he calls a light continental breakfast. Coffee and water will be available. An Easter egg hunt will be held for children.

Breakfast will be served for those who attend the Resurrection Service on April 9th at 10 am. Those attending are asked to bring their own lawn chairs for the outdoor services.

The services can be seen on the Hodge Presbyterian Church’s Facebook page as the service will be streamed live.

Related