Funeral Services: Adene Louise Beeson

Adene Louise Beeson, 91, Cameron, MO passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at a St. Joseph, hospital.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 3 at the United Methodist Church, Princeton, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, MO.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Monday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Princeton United Methodist Church, Mercer County Senior Center, and/or the Mercer County Ambulance in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.

