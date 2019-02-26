Piecemakers Quilt Guild to hold Annual Quilt Show

The Piecemakers Quilt Guild will hold its 18th Annual Quilt Show in March.

More than 100 quilts are expected to be shown at the Trinity Fellowship Hall at 300 Main Street in Brookfield March 23rd from 10 to 3 o’clock.

The display will include challenge quilts and quilts of valor and community service. There will also be vendors, a silent auction, demonstrations, and a bake sale. Quilts will be accepted the evening of March 22nd from 6 to 7 o’clock and the morning of the show from 8 to 9 o’clock. Quilts will be released following the show on March 23rd from 3:15 to 4 o’clock.

Anyone wanting to show quilts can request a pre-registration form from Cathy Wombwell at 660-707-2111 or Linda Quigley at 660-734-3378.