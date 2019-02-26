Grundy R-5 School District to conduct Preschool and Kindergarten screenings

The Grundy County R-5 School District will conduct preschool and kindergarten age screenings and kindergarten enrollment next month.

Screenings will be held at the Galt Christian Church March 22nd from 8 to 3 o’clock by appointment. Screenings will be conducted on children three to five years old. Children must turn five by July 31st to be eligible for kindergarten.

Immunization records, birth certificate, social security card, and proof of residence should be brought to the appointments. Copies of the records are encouraged and snacks will be provided.

Call Grundy R-5 Elementary School Secretary Charla Pipes to schedule an appointment at 660-673-6314 or 673-6312.