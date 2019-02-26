Livingston County Library to begin spring storytime series

The Livingston County Library of Chillicothe will begin its spring storytime series for children two to five years old in its Children’s Department next week.

Wee Read will be held Tuesday mornings at 10 o’clock March 5th through April 30th. The program will feature age-appropriate stories, finger plays, songs, and rhymes as well as a craft or activity before or after the story time.

Each session will last about 20 minutes with siblings, parents, grandparents, and caregivers welcome. No registration is necessary.

Contact the Livingston County Library Children’s Department for more information at 660-646-0563.