Pickup totaled in Livingston County crash east of Lock Springs

A Eudora, Kansas man sustained minor injuries as the result of a pickup truck overturning in Livingston County on Tuesday morning, August 16.

A private vehicle transported 79-year-old Gary Asher to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

The pickup traveled west on Highway 190 before running off the right side of the road three miles east of Lock Springs. Asher reportedly overcorrected, and the truck returned to the road before going off the left side of the road. The truck struck an embankment, overturned, and came to rest on its wheels on the south side of Highway 190.

The pickup was totaled and the Patrol report indicated Asher wore a seat belt.