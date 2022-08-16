Grundy County Commission sets tax rate, terminates contract with ambulance employee

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission took action on a contract and set the tax rate on August 16th.

In a closed session, the commission terminated a contract with Grundy County Ambulance Employee Jenny Hunter for teaching emergency medical services classes. Ambulance Director Sarah Porter will now be the lead instructor. The position was added to her duties.

The tax rate was set at 20.8 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. That is an increase of 1.13 cents from 2021.

The Grundy County Commission wants to remind the public that county schools start next week and are asked to be mindful of students and buses.

Trenton R-9, Laredo R-7, and Grundy County R-5 classes begin on August 23rd, Spickard R-2 on August 24th, and Pleasant View on August 25th.