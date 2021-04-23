One taken to hospital after crashing on Route PP in Linn County

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

One person was taken to the Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield after an accident Thursday afternoon five miles northwest of New Boston in Linn County.

Twenty-nine-year-old Daniel Bowerman of New Boston received minor injuries.

Bowerman was northbound when the van he was driving crossed the center line at a hillcrest, struck the mirror of an oncoming pickup truck, and then hit a trailer. After impact, the van went off Route PP and struck a tree. The pickup and trailer belonged to the Missouri Department of Transportation and was driven by 27-year-old Amanda Slater of Brookfield. She wasn’t injured.

The report noted Slater was using a seat belt while Bowerman was not. The van was demolished while the pickup and trailer were listed with moderate damage.

