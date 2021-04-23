One taken to hospital after crashing on Route PP in Linn County

One person was taken to the Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield after an accident Thursday afternoon five miles northwest of New Boston in Linn County. 

Twenty-nine-year-old Daniel Bowerman of New Boston received minor injuries.

Bowerman was northbound when the van he was driving crossed the center line at a hillcrest, struck the mirror of an oncoming pickup truck, and then hit a trailer. After impact, the van went off Route PP and struck a tree. The pickup and trailer belonged to the Missouri Department of Transportation and was driven by 27-year-old Amanda Slater of Brookfield. She wasn’t injured.

The report noted Slater was using a seat belt while Bowerman was not. The van was demolished while the pickup and trailer were listed with moderate damage.

