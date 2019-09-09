Officials announce progress report on East Locust Creek Reservoir

Local News September 9, 2019
East Locust Creek Rervoir

While dam construction for the East Locust Creek Reservoir project cannot begin until environmental and construction permitting actions are complete, there has been a great deal of progress leading up to heavy construction activity. The list below represents some of the more significant activities in progress or completed.

  • Land acquisition for the reservoir completed in the summer of 2017 – 4,550 acres
    • Nearing completion of the legal continuity opinion
  • Lake Bed Preparation/Source Water Protection
    • 13 Buildings cleared of asbestos and hazardous waste using 2014 Brownfield Cleanup Grant
    • 16 Buildings cleared of asbestos and hazardous waste using 2016 Brownfield Cleanup Grant
    • 68 Buildings Removed (9 still in use)
    • Four Volunteer Cleanup Events completed (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018)
    • Fifth Volunteer Cleanup Event scheduled for October 19, 2019
    • 32 Miles of relocated property boundary fence has been completed (30.8 by private, 1.1 by Commission).
    • 21 miles of fence removed
    • 30 Solid waste piles removed
    • 12 wells/cisterns filled
    • 59 Additional geotechnical investigation boreholes drilled
    • Source Water Protection Plan completed in 2017
    • Missouri Rural Water Association – Source Water Protection System of the Year
  • Permitting
    • Endangered bat screening completed 2016
    • Wetland and Stream Jurisdictional Determinations Completed in 2017
    • Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement under agency review
    • Nearing Completion of Biological Assessment leading to a USFWS Biological Opinion
    • Draft stream, wetland, and endangered species mitigation plans developed.
  • Design progress
    • ELCR Forest and Field Inventory Report
    • Preliminary Design Report
      • Drinking water intake separated from principle spillway
      • Intake site selected and preliminary design completed
    • Construction Access Plan – Completed
    • Clearing and Tree Harvest Plan – Completed
    • Utility Relocation Plan – Completed
    • Shoreline Protection Plan – Completed
    • Traffic Impact Study – Completed
    • Updated Economic Impact Study – Completed
    • Regional Source Water Evaluation – Completed
    • 10 County Regional Economic Development Blueprint – Completed
    • Preliminary Engineering Report – Updated
    • Updated Cultural Resources Assessment – In Progress
    • Sewer & Water Protection District – In Progress
  • Other
    • New Associate Members – In the period from December 2015 to present the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission was able to increase its number of Associate Members from 3 to 12 as part of an initiative to demonstrate the broad support base for the project.
