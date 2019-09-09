Missouri receives National Dislocated Worker Grant funding

Governor Mike Parson recently announced $2.4 million from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant (NDWG) to provide for the creation of disaster-relief employment of eligible individuals in eight Missouri counties impacted by severe storms and flooding earlier this year.

The initial grant release of $806,667 will assist affected counties with the restoration of public infrastructure by providing temporary employment opportunities for dislocated workers and those unemployed long-term. Counties currently eligible for this program include Andrew, Atchison, Holt, Mississippi, Perry, Platte, Ray, and Ste. Genevieve.

“This year’s strong storms and severe flooding have devastated businesses and communities, impacting the lives of Missourians across the state. Many have been left without employment, but as Missourians always do, they have met these difficult circumstances with grit, resiliency, and

determination,” Governor Parson said. “We’ve made great progress in our recovery efforts, and these funds will help even more of our citizens as we continue to recover and rebuild from the devastation.”

Local Workforce Development Boards will oversee the projects.

NDWG funds are supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014 to temporarily expand the service capacity of dislocated worker training and employment programs at state and local levels by providing funding assistance in response to large, unexpected economic events that cause significant job losses.

