Officals at Daviess County Junior Livestock Show announce Swine Show results

Local News July 8, 2022 KTTN News
Results have been released from July 7th’s Daviess County Junior Livestock Show Swine Show.

Among the results, Mica Dunscombe showed the grand champion boar, and Braelyn Windham had the reserve grand champion boar. The in-county grand champion and reserve grand champion boars were shown by Abigail Burns.

Bailey Miller showed the grand champion and reserve grand champion gilts. The in-county grand champion gilt was shown by Abigail Burns.

The grand champion market barrow was shown by Morgan Botcher. The reserve grand champion market barrow was shown by Landon Baker.

Senior showmanship went to Megan Botcher. Intermediate showmanship went to Kala Piatt. Junior showmanship went to Hadley Corbin.

Swine herdsmanship went to Abigail Burns.

