North Mercer Board of Education to consider milk and bread bids

Local News July 8, 2022 Jennifer Thies
North Mercer School District Website V1
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education will consider approval of milk and bread bids next week. The board will meet in the ag building July 11th at 6 o’clock in the evening.

Other items on the agenda include an early childhood project; appointment of a homeless liaison, a foster care point of contact, an English Language Learner coordinator, and a migrant education director; board goals; setting the tax rate hearing date; and approval of a Return to Learn Plan. The North Mercer Board of Education meeting July 11th is also to include discussion of a school entry system, board policies, and handbooks as well as acceptance of resignations and employment of teachers.

Post Views: 43
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.