North Mercer Board of Education to consider milk and bread bids

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education will consider approval of milk and bread bids next week. The board will meet in the ag building July 11th at 6 o’clock in the evening.

Other items on the agenda include an early childhood project; appointment of a homeless liaison, a foster care point of contact, an English Language Learner coordinator, and a migrant education director; board goals; setting the tax rate hearing date; and approval of a Return to Learn Plan. The North Mercer Board of Education meeting July 11th is also to include discussion of a school entry system, board policies, and handbooks as well as acceptance of resignations and employment of teachers.