Obituary & Services: Warren Henry White

Warren Henry White, 87, of Newtown, Missouri, passed away Tuesday evening, November 22, 2022, at Sullivan County Hospital in Milan.

The son of Henry Clay and Virginia (Brinkley) White, he was born July 14, 1935, in Monticello, Missouri. In 1958 he married Maxine Ellis, and two sons were born into the union. In September 1980 he married Willa Morris.

His survivors include his wife, Willa of the home; two sons, Warren Wade (Maria) White of St. Louis, Missouri, and Terry Ellis (Deborah) White of Dearborn, Missouri; three step-children, Michael (Sharon) Altiser of Georgia, Susie Fleshman of Unionville, Missouri, and Marty (Jan) Altiser of Newtown; two grandchildren, Haleigh (Sam) Hughes and Hunter (Rachel) White; nine step-grandchildren, Tyson Rhoads, Jordan Altiser, Tyler Fleshman, Lynn Fleshman, Ericka Klinger, Heather (Michael) Miller, Chris Altiser, and Casey (Chris) Altiser, and Nick Altiser; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Richard (Mary) White of Quincy, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.

Warren grew up in Monticello where he attended grade school. He went to high school in Canton, Missouri, and graduated from LaGrange High School. He then enlisted in the U. S. Army in March of 1955 and served his country in the Korean War. For most of his life, he was a truck driver. Warren was a member of the Wayland Methodist Church, and he enjoyed quail hunting and raising and showing quarter horses.

An inurnment graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Newtown Cemetery with Ron Christian officiating. Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan oversaw arrangements.