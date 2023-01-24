Obituary & Services: Roger Collin Smith

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Roger Collin Smith, age 73, a resident of rural Breckenridge, Missouri, passed away on January 24, 2023, at his home.

Roger was born the son of Chancey W. and Alta Grace (Gilliland) Smith on April 8, 1949, in Seattle, Washington. He was a heavy equipment operator and farmer. He enjoyed his friends and loved his family.

He is survived by three sons, Tim Smith and wife, April of Kansas City, Missouri, Travis Smith and wife, Becky of Parkville, Missouri, and Taran Smith and wife, Katelynn of St. Louis, Missouri; two grandchildren, Abigail and Matthew Smith; sister, Nancey Larkin of Carlsbad, California; niece, Janeen Sanchez; and nephew, Nash NeJame. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Mark Larkin.

Graveside services will be held at McCoskrie Cemetery, Ludlow, Missouri on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to McCoskrie Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Related