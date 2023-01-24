Princeton Rotary Club to sponsor “Trivia Night”

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton Rotary Club will sponsor a trivia night as a fundraiser for scholarship money to support Princeton R-5 students.

The event will be held at the Princeton Elementary School on February 18th at 6 pm.

Teams can have up to six members with the cost set at $60.00 per team. Desserts and soft drinks will be available to purchase.

Proceeds will benefit scholarship funds for the Princeton Rotary Club.

Preregistration is required for the February 18th trivia night. Submit the names of the team members and team names to Jerry Girdner at 660-748-3211.

