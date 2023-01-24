Trenton man arrested on probation violation

Local News January 24, 2023 KTTN News
Arrest Made News Graphic
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton man on Monday, January 23rd on a technical probation violation.

Thirty-two-year-old Travis Vasey was arrested in Mercer County in drug court. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 9th.

Vasey’s alleged probation violation involved special conditions by reportedly failing to complete the Third Circuit Supervisory Program. His original charge was driving while intoxicated involving physical injury.

