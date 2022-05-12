Obituary & Services: Marjorie Ann Mayes

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Marjorie Ann Mayes, 78, Princeton, MO (formerly of Des Moines, IA) passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at a Kansas City, MO hospital.

She was born on September 24, 1943, in Newton, Iowa the daughter of James and Vera (Krambeer) Drabek.

On June 29, 1968, she married LeRoy Mayes in Des Moines, Iowa. He survives of the home.

Marjorie was a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy, Des Moines, IA in 1961. She enjoyed knitting, cross-stitching, gambling, and playing cards. She was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Princeton, MO, and the Ragan Hickman Auxiliary #477.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jerald Drabek.

In addition to her husband, Marjorie is survived by her children, Chad (Allie) Mayes, Des Moines, IA, James (Carrie) Mayes, Des Moines, IA, Jill (George) Flament, Waukegan, IL, Cory (Becky) Mayes, Des Moines, IA; grandchildren, Joshua, Victor, Stephanie, Kaitlyn, and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Alexander; brothers, Roland (Karen) Drabek and Leonard (Barb) Drabek; sister, Deloris (Vern) Tyler, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Inurnment will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.