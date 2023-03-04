Obituary & Services: Duane Lee Kopfer

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Duane Lee Kopfer, 80, Davenport, IA passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at a Bettendorff, IA hospice facility.

He was born on October 16, 1942, in Princeton, Missouri the son of Leo and Alta (Cox) Kopfer.

On June 17, 1962, he married Betty Jean Washburn in Princeton, Missouri. She survives of the home.

Duane was a graduate of Princeton Highschool in 1961. He served in the United States Army and then attended a St. Louis trade school to become a mechanic. He worked as a representative for a petroleum company and was a member of the Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In addition to his wife, Betty Jean, Duane is survived by his daughter, Brenda Speth, Davenport, IA; grandson, Jason (Kimberly) Speth, Blufton, SC, and great-grandson, Lucas William Speth.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 6 at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Princeton Cemetery, Princeton, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Clarissa Cook Hospice House in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.

