Obituary & Services: Carolyn K. Howe

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Carolyn K. Howe, age 77, a resident of Breckenridge, Missouri, passed away on March 2, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

She was born the daughter of Chester and Ruby (Thompson) Hockman on March 2, 1946, in Mountain View, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Tom Howe in June of 1985 in Kansas City, Kansas. He survives of the home.

Carolyn was a supervisor for many years at Omni Corporation in Lenexa, Kansas. She retired in 1996. She was a member of the Ludlow Community Church, in Ludlow, Missouri. She loved her family above all else and enjoyed reading, shopping, swimming, cooking, and baking. She was a wiz at crossword puzzles and loved all word games.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Howe of the home; daughter, Fontella Mosier, and husband Eli, of Hale, Missouri; two step-daughters, Marcy Quick and husband, Jack of Shawnee, Kansas, and Rhonda Haws and husband, Dan of Merriam, Kansas; two granddaughters, Alyse Perkins and husband, Andrew, and Becca Vandevort, of the home; four step-grandchildren, Rusty Quick and wife, Rachel, Joseph Haws and wife, Brynn, Kaitlynn Collette and husband, Josh, and Thomas Haws; four great-grandchildren, Petrachor “Pip” Perkins, Hudson Haws, and George and Ryker Quick; two brothers, Dwain Hockman and wife, Patty of Mountain View, Missouri, and Dallas Hockman and wife, Jane of West Des Moines, Iowa; brother-in-law, Robert D. Howe of Chillicothe, Missouri; and niece/daughter, Pam Scott of Chillicothe, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Nate Henry; sister, Barbara Howe; and brother, David Hockman.

A visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Monday, March 6, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. A family graveside service will be held at Edgewood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the City Union Mission in Kansas City, Missouri, and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Related