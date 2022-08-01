Obituary & Services: Dorothy Elaine (May) Speck-Brown

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Dorothy E. Speck-Brown September 14, 1937 – July 29, 2022, Kansas City, Missouri, and former Trenton, Missouri resident– Dorothy “Elaine”, 84, passed away on the evening of July 29th, 2022 at Oxford Grand of Shoal Creek, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Elaine was born on Sept 14, 1937, in Browning, Missouri to Robert and Velma May. She graduated from Trenton High School in 1955 and was a longtime active member of the Tindall Christian Church.

She will be remembered for her love of flowers, gardening, cooking, baking, and devotion to her family. She was most proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Elaine’s memory will be kept alive through her three daughters Kimberly June Witten, Karen Jean Newhart (Robert), and Karla Jane Gray (Clayton); husband Willis Brown; her five grandchildren, Abbey Meyer (Jake), Ashten Loafman (Thomas), Drew Newhart (Lauryn), Addison and Nathan Gray; great-grandchildren Maddy Meyer, Ezra and Brooks Loafman, Wells Newhart; sister Doris June Hartstack; brother James Robert May (Katie); three nieces Denise Barber (Tom), Brenda Schindler (John) and Beckie Wallner (Marcus). Elaine is proceeded in death by her parents and first husband John Speck.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Elaine’s life on Saturday, August 6th,2022 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton, Missouri with a graveside service beginning at 10 am. An “Open Visitation” will be held the previous day on Friday, August 5th from 10 am to 6 pm at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri.

Instead of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be left with the mortuary.