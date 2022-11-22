Obituary & Services: Doris Faye (Raymo) Pilcher

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Mrs. Doris F. Pilcher, 91, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 4:30 P.M., Monday, November 21, 2022, at Wright Memorial Hospital, Trenton, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, November 25, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Trenton.

Family visitation will be held Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. at the church.

Memorials to either First Baptist Church Foreign Mission Fund or Oats Bus and they may be left with the Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Mrs. Pilcher was born October 9, 931 in Chillicothe, Missouri the daughter of Leroy Olen and Helen Lucille White Raymo.

She was a member of the Trenton First Baptist Church and also a member of WMU of the church for over 50 years.

On May 12, 1951, she was married to Kenneth C. Pilcher in Trenton, Missouri. He preceded her in death on April 27, 1998.

Her survivors include her seven daughters Charlotte Kay Ratliff and husband Rubert C., Melbourne, Missouri, Carol Lynn Clem and husband Richard D., Humphreys, Missouri, Joyce Elaine Farrell, Gilman City, Missouri, Katherine Marie Angelopulos and husband Nick, Brighton, Colorado, Brenda G. Hoselton and Johnny R., Humphreys, Missouri, Thelma Louise Shade and husband Brett A., Palmyra, Missouri, Shelly Rae Cunningham and husband Darrel E. Spickard, Missouri; one brother Daniel Raymo and wife Sue, Osawatomie, Kansas; nineteen grandchildren, thirty-eight great-grandchildren, twenty-one great-great-grandchildren, one great great great grandchild; and one nephew Jamie Raymo, Overland Park, Kansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one granddaughter Lisa Ratliff, four brothers Richard Ball, James Raymo, Harrison Raymo, Eldon Raymo, one son-in-law James Farrell, one niece Theresa Raymo, and one sister-in-law Bonnie Raymo.