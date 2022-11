Obituary & Services: Dennis Robin Ely

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Dennis Robin Ely, 62 died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

Dennis was born July 27, 1960, in Bethany, Missouri.

Survivors include Wife: Brenda Ely, Bethany; Son: Robin Dennis Ely, Bethany; Granddaughter: Taylor Ely, Bethany; Daughter: DeLisa Ely (Jim Coss) Ely, Bethany; Sister: Edna Johnson, Pattonsburg; 4 granddaughters + Taylor; 1 grandson; Several great-grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; Nieces and nephews.

Memorial services at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Eagleville Event Center, Eagleville. Memorial gifts may be made to the family.