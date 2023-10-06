Obituary & Services: Delores L. Elder

Delores L. Elder, 76, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph, Missouri. Born on August 17, 1947, in Harrison County, Missouri, she was the daughter of Earl and Connie (Carson) Myers.

Delores grew up in the Pattonsburg and Coffey areas and was educated at Pattonsburg schools. She was first married to Lloyd Walker, with whom she had three sons. Later, she married Durward “Dewey” Elder.

Throughout her life, Delores held various positions, including roles at Stride Rite Shoe Factory in Hamilton, the Cap Factory in Pattonsburg, and managing the south Casey’s in Cameron. She also drove for Labcorp. A keen shopper, Delores frequented garage sales and Savers in Liberty. Known for her decorating skills, she had a passion for dancing, particularly with her late husband, Dewey. Always active, Delores will be remembered fondly by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dewey Elder (1994); stepdaughter, Diane Snyder; siblings, Cathy Hogan and Jerry “Poncho” Hogan; and longtime companion, Jack Armstrong.

Survivors include her sons, Wayne Walker, Jeff Walker of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Randy Walker of Gallatin, Missouri. She also leaves behind stepdaughters, Debbie Miller (DJ) of Denver, Missouri, Brenda Muff of Albany, Missouri, and Bev Walker of Jameson, Missouri; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four siblings; step-grandchildren; a step-great grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the American Heart Association in lieu of flowers. Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. Friends and family can pay their respects one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Braymer, Missouri. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. For more information, contact (660) 663-2117.