Missouri State Highway Patrol now accepting applications for 121st recruit class

The Missouri State Highway Patrol recognized as a leading law enforcement agency, has announced that it is currently conducting tests for prospective troopers. The Patrol is actively inviting qualified candidates from diverse backgrounds to apply. Testing will be available at nine distinct locations throughout Missouri. Successful candidates will then be considered for the 121st Recruit Class, with training set to commence on July 1, 2024.

Eligibility criteria include possession of a high school diploma or its GED equivalent. Additionally, candidates must be at least 21 years old by the time they graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy. Graduates from the Academy have the opportunity to earn up to 46 credit hours from Mineral Area College in Park Hills, MO, 30 credit hours from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, MO, or 57 credit hours from Missouri State University in Springfield, MO. Furthermore, while attending the Academy, recruits can also pursue an associate of applied science degree at Mineral Area College. This can be achieved by completing an extra 16 general education credit hours via online courses offered by Western Governors University.

The Patrol’s uniform guidelines are accommodating of tattoos or brands, provided they adhere to two primary conditions: 1) The tattoos or brands must not endorse or depict criminal activities, drug use, nudity, profanity, promiscuity, extremist groups, or bigotry. 2) They should not be visible on the head, neck, hands, wrists, or any other part of the body when performing duties in official uniform or civilian attire. Troopers with tattoos on their arms that might be seen in the class B uniform (short sleeves) are required to wear the class A uniform (long sleeves).

The initial annual salary for a trooper stands at $57,984. After three years of dedicated service, a trooper first class can expect a raise to $65,112. With 15 years of service, the salary for a trooper first class can reach up to $88,464. Other perks include group health insurance, a contributory retirement plan, and opportunities for career advancement, among others.

The selection procedure is comprehensive, encompassing a written test, physical fitness assessment, polygraph test, background check, and an oral interview. Both the written and physical tests will be conducted in every troop area statewide. Post a conditional job offer, candidates must clear a medical examination (including vision and hearing tests), a psychological evaluation, a psychological interview, drug tests, and a final review.

For more details on the qualifications or to apply, interested individuals can reach out to a patrol recruiter at 1-800-796-7000 or visit the Missouri State Highway Patrol website.