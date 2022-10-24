Obituary & Services: Debbie Wright

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

On Thursday, October 20th, Debbie Wright, beloved Mom, gained her angel wings. She was sixty-two.

Born to Mary Ellen and Bob Courtney on March 16, 1960, Debbie put herself through nursing school where she met so many dear friends. For several years, she worked at the Wright Memorial Hospital and the local nursing home facilities in Trenton. Later in life, Debbie put herself through nail tech school and became well-known and loved as a local nail technician. For many years, Debbie had her own salon (You’ve Got Nails) in Trenton, Missouri. She loved doing nails and enjoyed creating beautiful nail art for the local people of Trenton. Debbie also developed a very green thumb and raised 100s of plants, most of them being African violets, cacti, and succulents. If you ever visited her at her home in Trenton Missouri, you would have noticed the house was overflowing with plants which she loved! Most recently in January 2022, Debbie relocated to Ozark, Missouri, and spent the remainder of her days filled with love, plants, and painting rocks and gnome figurines.

Debbie was a very strong and independent woman. She not only put herself through nursing and nail tech school, but she also raised three children as a single mother for the most part. She would do anything for anyone. Debbie was also an amazing dog mom to Minnie and Mickey, her beloved Chihuahuas. Debbie is predeceased by her mother (Mary Courtney), father (Bob Courtney), stepfather (Lonnie Courtney) and brothers (Fred Courtney and Joe Courtney), stepson (Phillip Wright) as well as her dear friends Trudy Brewer-Waters and Cidney Seifert.

Debbie is survived by her estranged husband (Mike Wright), daughters (Ila Woolsey and Tiffany Owen), son (Chris Baker), stepsons (Greg Wright & Luc Moore), step-daughter (Kristen Seyler), sons-in-law (Don Woolsey and Galen Owen), daughters in law (Lyndsey Singleton & Jennifer Wright), mother in law (Karen Stauffer), brothers in law (John Wright and Chris Wright), her grandchildren (Emily Woolsey, Cohen Woolsey, Bailey, and wife Kristin Owen, Shayla Woodside, Mason Owen, Kaden Owen, Jalyn Singleton, Kaleena Wright, Alexis Wright, Xander Wright, Kinsley Wright, Layne Schreiner, Avery Schreiner, and Finley Seyler), great-grandchildren (Quinnley Owen and Cody Marles) as well as her brothers (Rick Courtney and Mike Courtney), aunts (Gladys McFarland and Junie Richardson), Uncle (Lewis Fischer) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service for Debbie will be at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Campground Cemetery, West of Milan.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to go to the funeral home to help with final expenses.