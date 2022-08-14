Obituary & Services: Bonnie Lea Maulsby

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Bonnie Lea Maulsby, 90 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville.

Bonnie was born October 5, 1931, in Pollock, Missouri to John William and Gladys Ann (Morlan) Sears. Cal Hubbard played matchmaker, introducing Bonnie to Ed. She married Grover Edwin Maulsby on October 4, 1951, in Unionville, he preceded her in death in 2011. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and a son in infancy, Stephen Lee Maulsby.

Survivors include a daughter, Sherry and husband John Folkerts of Stanton, Iowa; a son, Cary and wife Janet Maulsby of Milan; grandchildren, Craig and Jacki Swank, Wesley and Erin Maulsby, Haley and Cody Weter, and Blake and Brittani Maulsby; Great grandchildren, Alex Swank, Jaxson “JJ” Swank, Keaton Weter, Rhett Weter, Krew Weter, Lainee Maulsby, Allie Maulsby, Spencer Maulsby, Kamryn Maulsby, and Tatum Maulsby; In-laws, Virginia Torrey of Unionville and Jimmy Maulsby of Macon; and several cousins.

Bonnie grew up in Pollock and graduated from Milan C-2 High School in 1949. She worked at the telephone company until marrying Ed, together they ran Milan Cleaners until retirement in 2010. Bonnie was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Milan. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and painting pictures. Bonnie loved her grandkids and great-grandkids and spending time with them.

Bonnie’s funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Milan. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Milan. A visitation will be held one hour before the service, starting at 1:00 PM at the church. Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan is handling the arrangements.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church or the Sullivan County Senior Center.