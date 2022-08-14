Obituary & Services: Don “Ed” Stiles

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Don Edward “Ed” Stiles, 66, Princeton, MO, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at KU Medical Center.

He was born on September 27, 1955, in Milan, MO, the son of Harley Edward and Amber (Haley) Stiles.

Ed was a graduate of Princeton R-V School in 1974. He farmed on the family farm, Stiles Angus, as well as in Iowa; Clover Leaf Farms in Foristell, MO; Indian Creek Angus in Versailles, MO; Halt Farms in Edwards, MO; Kirksville, MO; and in recent years, he continued his passion in Princeton, MO. When he was not on the farm, he enjoyed helping his friends, watching his grandchildren play sports, attending livestock shows, and visiting with people. Ed knew no stranger, and he considered many a member of his extended family. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Princeton, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Ed is survived by his sons, Logan Stiles, Princeton, MO; Blake (Ashley) Stiles, Trenton, MO; and Clint (Erika) Stiles, Smithville, MO; Dereck (Amber) Raines, Princeton, MO; daughter, Niki (Jeff) Gibson, Princeton, MO; sisters, Harlene Dougan, Princeton, MO; Gayle Coon, Crane, MO; and Pat (Jr) Hartman, Wathena, KS; and grandchildren, Wesley, Wyatt, and Sam Stiles, Pyper and Naveya Raines, and Trey and Jolena Gibson.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Princeton, MO, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Trenton, MO. The family will receive friends at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Roberson Funeral Home in Princeton, MO. Memorials may be made to the Mercer County Fair Board in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.