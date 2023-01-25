Obituary & Services: Anna Hogan

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Anna Hogan, age 55 of Gallatin, MO passed away Tuesday evening, January 24, 2023, at her home in Gallatin.

Anna was born on July 24, 1967, the daughter of Robert and Janet Sue (Austin) Asher in Chillicothe, MO. She grew up in Chillicothe and Gallatin and attended Gallatin High School. She married Tony Hogan on November 10th, 1984, in Gallatin, MO. Anna enjoyed crocheting and knitting. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Anna was known to be sassy. Her family and friends will dearly miss Anna.

She was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother, William Asher Jr. She is survived by her husband, Tony Hogan of Gallatin, MO; children, Beth Hogan (Walker Estes) of Pattonsburg, MO, and Jared Hogan (Autumn Trask) of Trenton, MO; grandchildren, Gabriel, Maryjane, Anna, Mya, Ridge and one on the way; her stepfather, Roy Martin of Durant, OK; and siblings, Paul Asher of Kansas City, MO, Bill Asher of Durant, OK, Randy Asher of Durant, OK, and Melissa Gibson (Mike) of Durant, OK; nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members also survive.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Stith Funeral Home to help with final expenses. The family will gather with friends from 5 PM to 7 PM, Friday, January 27th, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. Friends may call after 11 AM, Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117.

