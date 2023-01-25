Main Street Trenton/Trenton Downtown Improvement Association hold annual meeting

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Board elections were held at the Main Street Trenton/Trenton Downtown Improvement Association annual meeting on January 24th.

Board Secretary Megan Pester reports Megan Taul, Sarah Maloney, and Bonita Price were reelected to the board. Maloney remains the treasurer. Nate Swann, Paige Willey, and Dillon Harp were elected as new board members.

No changes were made to the bylaws for 2023.

The annual report was presented and discussed. Discussion included keeping Downtown Trenton’s momentum by planning fundraisers and bringing awareness to the benefits of improving the downtown district. There was also a discussion on effective ways to communicate to community members and local businesses about the importance of the continued growth of the downtown district.

Nineteen board members and partners attended January 24th’s meeting.

The board will discuss the job description for the Main Street Trenton director at its next meeting, which is scheduled for February 14th. The meeting may be rescheduled due to it being on Valentine’s Day. The board will search for someone to fill the unoccupied position once the job description and expectations are set. Pester reports E’Lisha Gass resigned as director on December 31st.

Related