Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Ryan Andrew Erwin, 33, of Brashear, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, with a funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Park View Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested for an education fund for his two daughters.

Related