Obituary & Services: Joyce Bernice (Anderson) Casady

Joyce Casady, 80, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Care Center in Unionville on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. She had been a resident there only briefly.

Joyce Bernice Anderson Casady was born in rural Queen City, Missouri, on January 25, 1943, the daughter of Finis and Chloe Mathes Anderson. She graduated from Queen City High School in 1960. Joyce earned her degree from Northeast State Teachers College, now known as Truman University, and attended the University of Missouri. She taught in Milton, Iowa; Belton, Missouri; and at Putnam County R-1 in Unionville. She also worked as a ward clerk at a hospital in San Mateo, California. For several years, Joyce served as a librarian for the Putnam County Library. She married Everett Junior “Hoppy” Casady in Garden City, Nevada, on January 1, 1976. He preceded her in death on January 6, 2014.

Joyce loved her family and was very loyal to them. She had a strong and direct personality, which her family grew to love. She also enjoyed fishing, reading, watching NASCAR, and doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles. Although she occasionally helped Hoppy with the cattle on the farm, she mostly enjoyed her home and her many beloved cats.

Joyce is survived by a brother, Paul Anderson, of Queen City, Missouri, and three stepdaughters, Patty, Sherry, and Beth. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Lola Mae Anderson and Marilyn Anderson, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, John, Howard, James (Chuck), and Larry Anderson; a sister, Reva Anderson; and a stepson-in-law, Tom Deberry.

Funeral services for Joyce Casady will be held at Playle & Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 1, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery, north of Livonia, Missouri.

Memorials may be made payable to St. John Cemetery or the Putnam County Library and entrusted to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home, 709 S. 27th St., Unionville, MO 63565.

