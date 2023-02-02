Obituary: Myrth Stull,

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Myrth Stull, 85, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Myrth Nadine Stull was born in Beloit, Kansas, on September 29, 1937, the daughter of Earl and Loretta (Sheeley) Wicks. She was raised in Kansas. Myrth married George Stull on January 17, 1955. Four children were born into this union: Teresa, Gregory, Michael, and Richard. Myrth and George lived in several states in the Midwest before moving back to Unionville in 1986 and living in the Omaha area of Putnam County. Myrth was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, sewing, doing puzzles, and reading books. She also loved to spend time with her grandchildren.

Myrth is survived by a daughter, Teresa Maddox of Knoxville, Iowa, and a son, Greg “Charlie” Stull of Omaha, Missouri. She is also survived by grandchildren Jeremy (Keri) Gaschler of Marshalltown, Iowa, Shaun (Amber) Stull of Platte City, Missouri, David (Jennifer) Stull of Independence, Missouri, Stephen Stull, Shawna Stull, Samantha Stull, and Cassie Singleton, all of South Carolina. Her great-grandchildren are Tristan and Triton Maddox, Gavin & Alec Gaschler, Chase, Adeline, and Ella Stull, and many more.

Myrth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, George, her sons, Michael and Richard, grandson Barry Maddox, and granddaughter Trisha Stull.

Cremation services were provided by Playle & Collins Family Funeral Home according to Myrth’s wishes. A celebration of life will be held later in the spring.

