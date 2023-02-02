Murder mystery fundraiser “Pasta, Passion, and Pistols” to be held at Riverside Country Club

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton High School and Middle School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America will hold a murder mystery dinner fundraiser.

“Pasta, Passion, and Pistols” will be held at the Riverside Country Club in Trenton on March 4th. Dinner will start at 6 pm, and the game will run from 6:30 to 8:30.

The meal will include a salad, garlic bread, chicken alfredo, a chocolate-layered dessert, and tea or water.

THS FCCLA Advisor Jaya Lloyd says someone at the event will play the part of a person who is murdered in the story that will be told. Those attending will figure out who murdered that person. People can sign up for speaking parts if they want them with parts distributed approximately a week in advance. Participants can also dress their parts and there will be a contest for the best costume and best actor or actress.

FCCLA students are not allowed to play in the murder mystery, but will only help with the event. Those interested in participating in the event must be at least 18 years old to register and participate.

The cost is $25.00 per person. Payment can be made in person at the TMS or THS offices or online through Venmo.

Lloyd says about 40 students qualified for the State Leadership Conference at the Tan-Tar-A Resort of Osage Beach from March 12th through 14th. The money raised from the murder mystery dinner will go to pay for meals and if students qualify for the National Leadership Conference in Denver, Colorado July 2nd through 6th.

Registration for the murder mystery dinner on March 4th is available online at this link through February 24th.

Questions should be directed to FCCLA Advisors Joy Bridges or Jaya Lloyd. Bridges’ email address is [email protected]. Lloyd’s email address is [email protected].

