Obituary: Eugene Steven Bridge

Eugene Steven Bridge, 64, of Bethany, died December 4, 2022, at Harrison County Community Hospital.

Eugene was born November 29, 1958, in Downey, California to Conchita (Lopez) and Robert E. Bridge.

Eugene worked as a mechanic before his retirement.

He is survived by his step-sons: Jesse and Jordan Wills, Trenton and James and Julia Williams, Pillager, MN; Brother: James and Rosie Abica, Santa Barbra, California; step-sisters: Jamie and Steve Cohen, Maryville and Joni and Kyle Waltermeyer, Cameron.

Cremation has been provided by Bethany Memorial Chapel. There will be no services at this time.

