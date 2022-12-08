North Central Missouri College faculty and staff recognized at Missouri Community College Association convention

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Selected faculty and staff were honored at the annual MCCA convention for their service to North Central Missouri College, students, and community college. Those recognized were Sarah Bonnett, Lead Custodian; Brenda Ferguson, Clinical Instructor; Dr. Lindsay Oram, Psychology Instructor; and Jennifer Triplett, Chief Information Officer.

Sarah Bonnett was recognized as a finalist for the MCCA Classified Staff Achievement Award. Sarah was recognized for her positive impact at NCMC. From the nomination, “Sarah works hard and has a heavy load, but is the first person to help if asked, even if it has nothing to do with her responsibilities. She doesn’t shy away from a demanding job or a difficult situation while still being friendly, approachable, and a great person to be around.”

Brenda Ferguson was recognized as a finalist for the MCCA Outstanding Adjunct Faculty Award. Brenda was recognized for her vital contributions to NCMC. From the nomination, “Brenda is a highly valuable clinical instructor for NCMC as she has consistently gone above and beyond to assist our nursing programs to provide excellent clinical instruction for our students…. She sets a high expectation level for nursing students and works with them to ensure they are able to have the best clinical experience possible.”

Dr. Lindsay Oram was recognized as a finalist for the MCCA Excellence in Teaching Award. Dr. Oram was recognized for her outstanding instruction at NCMC. From the nomination, “Dr. Oram demonstrates a commitment to academic excellence, encouraging integrity, and promoting intellectual, mental, and social growth. She is one who leads and supports others, both students and colleagues, with growth mindsets and resiliency, while also developing their own skillsets.”

Jennifer Triplett was recognized as a finalist for the MCCA Administrative Professional Leadership Award. Jennifer was recognized for her exemplary leadership practices, campus involvement, and service. From the nomination, “Not only does Jennifer oversee multiple significant projects with minimal resources, but she also makes sure everything is done with precision. Because of her efforts, we maintain innovative technology and interactive learning/work environments.”

“It’s always a privilege to see our great faculty and staff recognized for their achievements to NCMC, our students, and community college,” said Dr. Lenny Klaver, NCMC President. “Their efforts are an example of what makes NCMC known for its uncommon attention, service-oriented mindset, and student-first approach.”

Each year, MCCA honors individuals and businesses who support community colleges in Missouri and provides recognition to those based on their efforts, support, commitment, and partnerships with community colleges in the state.

