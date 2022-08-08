Obituary: Archie Duane Parton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Archie Duane Parton, 54, Pattonsburg, MO passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his home.

He was born on February 1, 1968, in Maryville, Missouri as a Jones.

Archie spent his childhood as a family member with the Boles family in Skidmore. As a teenager, he was taken in as a son by Rose Barnes and Ray Parton of Stewartsville.

On March 25, 1989, he married Tracy Shafer in Stewartsville, MO. She survives of the home.

Archie and Tracy started a family in Cameron, MO, and raised them in Pattosnburg. He enjoyed working, being in a hay field, and occasionally hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ernie, and several other family members and friends that were like family.

In addition to his wife, Archie is survived by his father-in-law, J. Shafer; children, Jeffery Parton, Kathryn and Ethan Petty, Donnie and Charity Eads, and Crystal and Adam Francis; grandchildren, Aubree Parton, Robert Dean Coates, Nathan Petty, Nicholaus, Layne, and Alyx Eads, Chevy Lawrence, Caraline, Molly, and Roman Francis; and several sisters, brothers, and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 10 at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, MO where friends may call after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. There is no scheduled service. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Instead of flowers, memorials may be made to Comfort Care Hospice and/or any organization working to find a cure for childhood cancer, as Archie said he never wanted a child to go through the pain and suffering he felt, put in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.