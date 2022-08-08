North Central Missouri College to host free event for teachers

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College, in partnership with Central Methodist University, will host a Teacher Energizer event on Tuesday, August 16th at Cross Hall in Trenton, MO, from 8:30 a.m. until 2:40 p.m. This free professional development event is intended for PK-12 educators; however, other individuals who work in education are also welcome.

“We are thrilled to partner with Central Methodist University in offering this professional development event for north Missouri educators,” said Mitch Holder, NCMC Dean of Instruction. Teacher Energizer offers a keynote speaker and breakout sessions covering relevant topics impacting today’s school environment. A byproduct of this event is allowing area schools to share strategies and initiatives with peers from neighboring school districts. All of this is for the purpose of creating stronger schools in north Missouri, leading to higher levels of student achievement and support.”

Dr. Deborah De-Gan-Dixon, Associate Dean from CMU said, “Central Methodist University and North Central Missouri College have always been leaders in teacher preparation and instructional excellence programming. We strive to create meaningful classroom and learning experiences for all students. Partnering together to offer professional development opportunities like the Teacher Energizer is a great way to develop current and future educators. We appreciate the opportunity.”

Presentations will include behavior and classroom management topics, curriculum writing tips, lesson planning, autism, mandated reporting, engagement and motivation, communication and regulation strategies, reading, assessment, and more.

To learn more about this event or to register, visit the North Central Missouri College website or contact NCMC at 660-359-3948.