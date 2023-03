Obituary: Anthony Robert Weaver

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Anthony Robert Weaver, 71 years old, of Milan, Missouri passed away on March 7, 2023, at his home.

Anthony was born June 20, 1951, in Milan to Junior Cecil and Doreen Ivy (Hailey) Weaver. Anthony was a lifelong resident of Milan. He enjoyed being outdoors and spent most of his life working as a carpenter.

Anthony was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Clifford Weaver, and Dana Weaver.

He is survived by his four sons – Jeremy Weaver, Jason (Yvonne) Weaver, Dennis (Bobbi) Weaver, and Dustin (Sara) Weaver. Grandchildren – Lauren Weaver, Jerney (Brant) Blackwell, Brandon, Adrianne, Kaleb “Junior”, Hallie, Blair, and Greenley Weaver. Great Grandchildren – Cade Weaver, Ivy Moody, Sierra Babbitt, Marlee Blackwell, and Bexlynn Eddy. Two brothers, Mike (Mary) Weaver and David Weaver, one sister, Pat (John) Larson, and nephews Chad Weaver, Carson Weaver, David Weaver, and niece Tabitha Wolf.

Anthony was cremated and a visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Related