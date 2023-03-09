Obituary & Services: Adelheide “Heidi” Elsa Margareta Boos Utley

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Adelheide “Heidi” Elsa Margareta Boos Utley, age 85, a resident of Wheeling, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Heidi was born the daughter of Franz and Else (Bleeker) Boos in Frankfort, Germany on December 8, 1937. On May 15, 1961, she married Richard Utley in Germany.

Heidi loved family above all else but had a deep passion for music, fishing, camping, genealogy, computer work, and in her youth skiing and dancing.

Heidi is survived by her husband Richard Utley, of the home; her son, Stan Utley, and wife Joan; her daughter, Patricia (Utley) Watson and husband Dennis; 5 grandchildren, Kenneth, Tiffani, and Sean Utley, Brett Gryder, and Ashley Overton; five great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Kynsleigh and Emerson Utley, Pheonix, and Carl Whitson. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son, Andy.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023, at the First Christian Church, Wheeling, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be given to the First Christian Church, Wheeling, Missouri, and may be left at the church or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

