Northern Missouri sex offender indicted for sending obscenity to minors

A Missouri, sex offender was indicted by a federal grand jury for transferring obscene material to minors after he was identified in two separate and unrelated FBI investigations in Chicago, Illinois, and St. Louis, Mo.

Brent Deadmon, 44, of Raytown, was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Deadmon on June 17, 2021. Deadmon is a registered sex offender with prior convictions for statutory sodomy, statutory rape, child molestation, sexual misconduct, and furnishing child pornography to a minor. He remains detained in federal custody without bail pending trial.

The indictment charges Deadmon with two counts of transferring obscene material to a minor.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, Deadmon sent obscene photos and videos of himself using a smartphone application to two persons he believed to be 14 years old and 15 years old. In reality, Deadmon was communicating online with covert employees of the FBI in Chicago and St. Louis, who were engaged in two separate and unrelated investigations.

Deadmon allegedly sent additional pornographic images and videos. During his online communication from March 8 to 29, 2021, Deadmon also engaged in graphic sexual conversation and expressed his desire to meet the 14-year-old victim for sexual contact, the affidavit says. During his online communication from April 17 to June 7, 2021, Deadmon also expressed an interest in meeting the 15-year-old and her 10-year-old sister to pay them $500 to have sex.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David A. Barnes. It was investigated by the FBI.

